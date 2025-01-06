Second Chance Defense
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Fixing a Broken Judicial System
Dedicated to fixing the judicial system and leading the way into “smart on crime” strategies.
Rescuing the Wrongfully Convicted
Committed to freeing individuals who have been unjustly convicted.
Founded in
2024
EIN
934684808
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Civil Rights Organizations
Address
522 S HUNT CLUB BLVD 209 APOPKA, Florida 32703-4960 United States
Website
secondchancedefense.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Second Chance Defense Inc., founded in 2024, aims to fix the broken judicial system, rescue the wrongfully convicted, and lead the way into “smart on crime.”
Mission
At Second Chance Defense our mission is to fix a broken judicial system, rescue the wrongfully convicted and to lead the way into “smart on crime”.
