Secretary Of The Air Force Special Projects Heritage Fund
Donate to
Secretary Of The Air Force Special Projects Heritage Fund
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Secretary Of The Air Force Special Projects Heritage Fund
Shop to support
Secretary Of The Air Force Special Projects Heritage Fund
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Secretary Of The Air Force Special Projects Heritage Fund
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
History Preservation Program
Preserves the history of the Secretary of the Air Force Special Projects (SAFSP), its programs, and contributors to space-based reconnaissance, focusing on unclassified programs CORONA, GAMBIT, and HEXAGON.
About
Secretary Of The Air Force Special Projects Heritage Fund
Founded in
2023
EIN
934778430
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
84 W YALE LOOP IRVINE, California 92604-3677 United States
Website
safspheritage.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Secretary of the Air Force Special Projects Heritage Fund, founded in 2023, is dedicated to educating the public about the history and legacy of the Secretary of the Air Force Office of Special Projects (SAFSP). They aim to preserve military history and are planning to create a virtual museum.
Mission
The organization's mission is to educate the public about the history and legacy of the Secretary of the Air Force Office of Special Projects (SAFSP).
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: