The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Security Systems Technician Apprenticeship Program
A 12-month program developing networking, IT, and cybersecurity competence among systems installers through workplace learning and mentoring.
Security Industry Cybersecurity Certification (SICC)
A program providing cybersecurity certification for security professionals.
Certified Security Project Manager (CSPM®) Certification
A certification program for security project managers.
SIAcademy eLearning Courses
E-learning courses on essential security industry topics.
Founded in
1973
EIN
952636066
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Economic Development
Address
8455 COLESVILLE ROAD SILVER SPRING, Maryland 20910-7600 United States
Website
www.securityindustry.org
Phone
(301)-804-4700
Email address
About
The Security Industry Association (SIA), founded in 1973, is the leading trade association for global security solution providers. SIA advocates for pro-industry policies, produces market research, creates open industry standards, advances professionalism through education and training, and fosters global market opportunities for its members.
Mission
SIA's mission is to be a catalyst for growth within the global security industry through insight, influence and information.
