About

Seeds of Health, Inc., established in 1984 in Milwaukee, WI, operates the first K4-12 charter school district in the state. It includes multiple schools and a Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) clinic, aiming to meet the unique needs of urban children through small schools in a caring environment.

Mission

The mission of Seeds of Health K-12 schools is to meet the unique needs of urban children through small schools in a caring, personal environment.