Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
WIC Program
Provides services to Women, Infants, and Children.
Seeds of Health Elementary
Offers well-rounded instruction in reading, math, language arts, science, social studies, physical education and art for grades K-8.
Tenor High School
A high school program under Seeds of Health.
Veritas High School
A high school program under Seeds of Health.
Founded in
1984
EIN
930843605
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
1445 S 32ND ST MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin 53215-1903 United States
Website
www.seedsofhealth.org
Phone
(414)-672-3430
Email address
-
Seeds of Health, Inc., established in 1984 in Milwaukee, WI, operates the first K4-12 charter school district in the state. It includes multiple schools and a Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) clinic, aiming to meet the unique needs of urban children through small schools in a caring environment.
Mission
The mission of Seeds of Health K-12 schools is to meet the unique needs of urban children through small schools in a caring, personal environment.
