Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Creative Educator Grants
Funds creative classroom projects for K-12 educators in 27 Oregon counties. Grants up to $2,500.
Classroom Makeovers
Revamps learning spaces for K-12 educators across Oregon, funding up to $15,000 per project.
SELCO Scholarships
Offers scholarships to students pursuing educational goals, including vocational and non-traditional students. Includes a $7,500 scholarship in honor of Richard Metzler.
1944
930163693
501(c)(14)
Community Centers
PO BOX 7487 SPRINGFIELD, Oregon 97475-0487 United States
www.selco.org
(800)-445-4483
SELCO Community Credit Union, founded in 1936 by educators, is dedicated to providing financial resources to its members. Originally serving school employees of Lane County, Oregon, it now serves over 150,000 members as one of Oregon's largest credit unions. SELCO is committed to cooperative values and community giving.
SELCO Community Credit Union supports Springfield by providing accessible financial services, helping members achieve their goals and build a secure future together.
