Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Future Leaders Webinar Series
Webinar series designed for younger members new to the self-insurance industry, covering core concepts and fundamentals.
SIIA National Conference
Annual conference focused on shaping the future of the self-insurance marketplace, covering industry hot topics.
SIIA International Conference
Conference (details not found).
Founded in
1983
EIN
953619991
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
883 NE MAIN STREET 2ND FLOOR SIMPSONVILLE, South Carolina 29681-0000 United States
Website
www.siia.org
Phone
(800)-851-7789
Email address
About
The Self-Insurance Institute of America (SIIA), founded in 1983, is a membership-based association. SIIA aims to protect and promote the interests of companies involved in the self-insurance/captive industry. SIIA provides advocacy, thought leadership, and professional networking.
Mission
SIIA aims to protect and promote the interests of companies involved in the self-insurance/captive industry through advocacy and resources.
