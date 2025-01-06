About

Serendipity Hope Foundation, founded in 2023 in Onalaska, WI, supports the community by providing resources to those suffering tragedy and loss. They offer donations and event planning services, specifically for benefits and fundraisers. Their vision is to offer economic support to those who need it most.

Mission

Serendipity Hope Foundation is committed to supporting those in our community who are suffering tragedy and loss by providing donations, event planning services, and fundraiser organization.