Serendipity Hope Foundation
Donate to
Serendipity Hope Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Serendipity Hope Foundation
Shop to support
Serendipity Hope Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Serendipity Hope Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Knowledge and Education
Provides knowledge and education resources to the community.
Benefit / Fundraiser Planning & Coordination
Offers planning and coordination services for benefits and fundraisers.
Volunteering
Provides volunteering opportunities for individuals to support the foundation's mission.
Donations
Facilitates donations to support the foundation's work.
About
Serendipity Hope Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
923277935
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
1330 PINE ST ONALASKA, Wisconsin 54650-2009 United States
Website
www.serendipityhope.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Serendipity Hope Foundation, founded in 2023 in Onalaska, WI, supports the community by providing resources to those suffering tragedy and loss. They offer donations and event planning services, specifically for benefits and fundraisers. Their vision is to offer economic support to those who need it most.
Mission
Serendipity Hope Foundation is committed to supporting those in our community who are suffering tragedy and loss by providing donations, event planning services, and fundraiser organization.
Looking for other organizations in
Wisconsin, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: