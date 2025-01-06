Serenity Lane Health Services
Serenity Lane Health Services
Serenity Lane Health Services
Serenity Lane Health Services
Serenity Lane Health Services
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Inpatient Treatment
Provides comprehensive care including clinical assessments, detox, medically-assisted treatment, and family support.
Outpatient Treatment
Offers flexible therapy, individual counseling, and education about addiction, meeting multiple times per week.
Medically Supported Detox
Offers a safe and supervised withdrawal process, managed by medical professionals to minimize discomfort and risk.
About
Serenity Lane Health Services
Founded in
1990
EIN
943113708
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness > Treatment Programs > Substance Abuse Treatment
Address
PO BOX 8549 COBURG, Oregon 97408-1313 United States
Website
serenitylane.org
Phone
(800)-543-9905
Email address
-
About
Mission
Serenity Lane is a non-profit substance use disorder treatment facility serving Oregon with detox, residential, outpatient, and medication-assisted treatment. They enable individuals and families to achieve lifelong recovery.
