Serenity Lane Health Services

Transform lives through addiction treatment.
Serenity Lane Health Services

Serenity Lane Health Services

Serenity Lane Health Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Inpatient Treatment

Provides comprehensive care including clinical assessments, detox, medically-assisted treatment, and family support.

Outpatient Treatment

Offers flexible therapy, individual counseling, and education about addiction, meeting multiple times per week.

Medically Supported Detox

Offers a safe and supervised withdrawal process, managed by medical professionals to minimize discomfort and risk.

Serenity Lane Health Services

Founded in

1990

EIN

943113708

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Health & Wellness > Treatment Programs > Substance Abuse Treatment

Address

PO BOX 8549 COBURG, Oregon 97408-1313 United States

Website

serenitylane.org

Phone

(800)-543-9905

Email address

-

Serenity Lane Health Services
Mission

Serenity Lane is a non-profit substance use disorder treatment facility serving Oregon with detox, residential, outpatient, and medication-assisted treatment. They enable individuals and families to achieve lifelong recovery.

