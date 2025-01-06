Sert Ministry
Donate to
Sert Ministry
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Sert Ministry
Shop to support
Sert Ministry
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Sert Ministry
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Missing Persons Search & Rescue
Providing 24/7 search and rescue services for missing persons, both juveniles and adults.
Human Trafficking Intervention
Rescuing individuals involved in human trafficking by partnering with law enforcement and other agencies.
About
Sert Ministry
Founded in
1991
EIN
923916064
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
208 N CHURCH ST GOLIAD, Texas 77963-3980 United States
Website
sertministry.com
Phone
(956)-367-5983
Email address
About
SERT Ministry, founded in 1991, empowers spiritual growth and rescues those in human trafficking situations. They partner with law enforcement and agencies to restore individuals and families, offering hope and transformation.
Mission
SERT MINISTRY serves the Goliad community from its North Church Street location, working to make a positive impact in the lives of local residents.
Looking for other organizations in
Texas, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: