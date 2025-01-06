powered by 
Support 

Service League Of San Mateo County

 — 
Support communities in San Mateo County.
Events of 

Service League Of San Mateo County

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Service League Of San Mateo County
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Service League Of San Mateo County
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Service League Of San Mateo County
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Service League Of San Mateo County

100% of your purchase supports 
Service League Of San Mateo County
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Service League Of San Mateo County

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

In-Custody Programs

Provides education, rehabilitation, and stress reduction programs at all adult correctional facilities within San Mateo County.

Religious Services

Offers spiritual and religious services to inmates.

Post-Release Services

Offers support services to individuals released from San Mateo County jails within 48 hours of release, including bus tokens, motel vouchers, food, hygiene kits, and community resource information.

Hope House Residential Treatment

Provides high-intensity residential treatment for adult women dealing with substance use disorder.

About

Service League Of San Mateo County

Founded in

1972

EIN

941661885

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

3.2. Care Services

Address

727 MIDDLEFIELD RD REDWOOD CITY, California 94063-1626 United States

Website

serviceleague.org

Phone

(650)-364-4664

Email address

[email protected]

Service League Of San Mateo County
About

The Service League of San Mateo County, founded in 1961, supports at-risk residents, particularly current and former jail inmates and their families. Their mission is protecting the community by rebuilding lives, offering programs like Hope House for substance abuse treatment and transitional housing, release and re-entry services, and in-custody support. They aim to help individuals successfully re-enter the community as contributing citizens.

Mission

Service League of San Mateo County offers vital support and services to people in Redwood City and surrounding areas, fostering a stronger, more caring community.

