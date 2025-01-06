Service League Of San Mateo County
Service League Of San Mateo County
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
In-Custody Programs
Provides education, rehabilitation, and stress reduction programs at all adult correctional facilities within San Mateo County.
Religious Services
Offers spiritual and religious services to inmates.
Post-Release Services
Offers support services to individuals released from San Mateo County jails within 48 hours of release, including bus tokens, motel vouchers, food, hygiene kits, and community resource information.
Hope House Residential Treatment
Provides high-intensity residential treatment for adult women dealing with substance use disorder.
About
Service League Of San Mateo County
Founded in
1972
EIN
941661885
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
3.2. Care Services
Address
727 MIDDLEFIELD RD REDWOOD CITY, California 94063-1626 United States
Website
serviceleague.org
Phone
(650)-364-4664
Email address
About
The Service League of San Mateo County, founded in 1961, supports at-risk residents, particularly current and former jail inmates and their families. Their mission is protecting the community by rebuilding lives, offering programs like Hope House for substance abuse treatment and transitional housing, release and re-entry services, and in-custody support. They aim to help individuals successfully re-enter the community as contributing citizens.
Mission
Service League of San Mateo County offers vital support and services to people in Redwood City and surrounding areas, fostering a stronger, more caring community.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
