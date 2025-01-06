About

The Service League of San Mateo County, founded in 1961, supports at-risk residents, particularly current and former jail inmates and their families. Their mission is protecting the community by rebuilding lives, offering programs like Hope House for substance abuse treatment and transitional housing, release and re-entry services, and in-custody support. They aim to help individuals successfully re-enter the community as contributing citizens.

Mission

Service League of San Mateo County offers vital support and services to people in Redwood City and surrounding areas, fostering a stronger, more caring community.