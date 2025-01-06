Servient Angels
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Senior Housing Development
Planning and development of affordable senior micro dwelling housing which accepts housing choice vouchers, preventing senior homelessness.
Property Tax Assistance
Reinvesting 60% of funds into a trust that pays property back taxes for seniors facing tax sale foreclosure of their homes.
Founded in
2024
EIN
990386589
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
5900 BALCONES DRIVE 16099 AUSTIN, Texas 78731-4257 United States
Website
miskim.com
Phone
18339
Email address
About
Servient Angels, founded in 2024, focuses on assisting individuals and businesses in recovering lost assets. The organization aims to help others regain generational wealth and become self-sufficient, with a focus on developing affordable senior housing and preventing senior homelessness through property tax assistance and housing choice vouchers.
Mission
SERVIENT ANGELS is dedicated to uplifting the Austin community, offering compassionate support to those in need from their Balcones Drive location.
What $2,100 could fund instead: