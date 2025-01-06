About

Servient Angels, founded in 2024, focuses on assisting individuals and businesses in recovering lost assets. The organization aims to help others regain generational wealth and become self-sufficient, with a focus on developing affordable senior housing and preventing senior homelessness through property tax assistance and housing choice vouchers.

Mission

SERVIENT ANGELS is dedicated to uplifting the Austin community, offering compassionate support to those in need from their Balcones Drive location.