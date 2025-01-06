Seton Catholic School Scholarship Granting Organization
Donate to
Events of
Shop to support
's
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Scholarship Program
Provides scholarships to Seton students, enabling access to a Catholic, faith-based education and fostering spiritual and academic growth.
About
Founded in
1946
EIN
922947353
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
6923 STOW RD HUDSON, Ohio 44236-3240 United States
Website
www.setoncatholicschool.org
Phone
(330)-342-4200
Email address
About
The Seton Catholic School Scholarship Granting Organization provides scholarships to Seton students, giving them access to a Catholic, faith-based education. This fosters spiritual development, academic excellence, responsibility, and service to others. Donations support the school's mission and may qualify for tax credits.
Mission
Donations provide scholarships to Seton students, giving them access to our educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: