Shafter Depot Museum
Provides exhibits, historical lectures, publications, and a quarterly newsletter to promote local history. The museum includes the Harlin P. Wilson Agricultural Museum.
About
Shafter Historical Society
Founded in
1981
EIN
953445097
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
4.2.2. Historical Preservation Societies
Address
PO BOX 1088 SHAFTER, California 93263-1088 United States
Website
shafterdepotmuseum.org
Phone
(661)-746-15576617464423
Email address
About
The Shafter Historical Society operates the Shafter Depot Museum, which includes the Harlin P. Wilson Agricultural Museum. They provide exhibits, historical lectures, and publications of local history to promote interest in history and preserve local historical data and artifacts.
Mission
The Shafter Historical Society aims to promote interest in the historical background of the Shafter community and the northwest Kern County area through collection.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: