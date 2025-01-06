Shakespeare By The Sea
Mentor Programme
Summer Shakespeare Festival
A free repertory Shakespeare Festival touring throughout LA and Orange Counties.
Shaking it up with Shakespeare
A touring educational program for youth ages 12-18 presented in LA and Orange County schools.
Little Dish Theatre
A 65-seat Equity Waiver theatre in the San Pedro Arts District providing year-round theatrical experiences.
Founded in
2000
EIN
954785457
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts > Theaters And Performing Arts Centers
Address
514 N PROSPECT AVE STE L1 REDONDO BEACH, California 90277-3039 United States
Website
shakespearebythesea.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Shakespeare by the Sea, launched in 1998, provides free summer repertory performances throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties. It also runs Little Fish Theatre, offering year-round theatrical experiences. Their mission is to make theatre accessible to all, enrich lives, ignite imagination, and encourage artistic expression within diverse communities.
Mission
They create theatrical experiences for audiences in culturally diverse communities. They provide theatre presentations that incorporate community values and ideas into a timeless and dynamic theatrical experience.
What $2,100 could fund instead: