About

Shakespeare by the Sea, launched in 1998, provides free summer repertory performances throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties. It also runs Little Fish Theatre, offering year-round theatrical experiences. Their mission is to make theatre accessible to all, enrich lives, ignite imagination, and encourage artistic expression within diverse communities.

Mission

They create theatrical experiences for audiences in culturally diverse communities. They provide theatre presentations that incorporate community values and ideas into a timeless and dynamic theatrical experience.