The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Shakespeare's Heartbeat
Engages students on the autism spectrum using the rhythm and physicality of Shakespeare's words.
Shakespeare Camps
Day camps and after-school programs for children of all experience levels, ages 7 to 18.
Residencies, Playshops, and Shakespeare on Tour
Brings Shakespeare performances and interactive workshops to schools and communities.
Classes and Playshops
Offers interactive instruction in subjects like history, voice, movement, clowning, and stage combat.
Founded in
1994
EIN
942867269
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
PO BOX 460937 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94146-0937 United States
Website
sfshakes.org
Phone
(415)-558-0888
Email address
About
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival, founded in 1983, makes Shakespeare accessible to all through free plays in parks, reaching diverse audiences. Their mission is to make the words and themes of Shakespeare available to everyone, regardless of age, ethnicity, financial status, or level of education. They also offer educational programs like camps and workshops.
Mission
SHAKESPEARE-SAN FRANCISCO shares the works of Shakespeare with the San Francisco community, fostering a love of classic theater and enriching local cultural life.
