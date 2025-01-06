Shanti Project

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

HIV Programs

Providing compassionate support and resources for underserved individuals in San Francisco living with HIV and/or HCV, promoting health and well-being.

‍

Cancer Program

Empowering cancer patients by removing linguistic, social, and financial barriers, ensuring access to treatment and a smooth transition to survivorship.

‍

LGBTQ+ Aging & Abilities Support Network (LAASN)

Counteracting isolation and addressing emotional, behavioral, and health challenges for LGBTQ+ older adults and adults with disabilities.

‍

Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) Program

Keeping people and their pets together by providing free pet food, supplies, and veterinary care for older adults and individuals with disabilities or illness.

‍