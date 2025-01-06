Shanti Project
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
HIV Programs
Providing compassionate support and resources for underserved individuals in San Francisco living with HIV and/or HCV, promoting health and well-being.
Cancer Program
Empowering cancer patients by removing linguistic, social, and financial barriers, ensuring access to treatment and a smooth transition to survivorship.
LGBTQ+ Aging & Abilities Support Network (LAASN)
Counteracting isolation and addressing emotional, behavioral, and health challenges for LGBTQ+ older adults and adults with disabilities.
Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) Program
Keeping people and their pets together by providing free pet food, supplies, and veterinary care for older adults and individuals with disabilities or illness.
Founded in
1975
EIN
942297147
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services - Care Services - Social Services
Address
3170 23RD ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94110-3335 United States
Website
www.shanti.org
Phone
(415)-674-4700
Email address
-
Shanti Project provides compassionate care, community, and connection to San Franciscans in great need of support, enhancing their health and well-being and improving their quality of life.
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
