Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Global Gospel Outreach
Sharing the Gospel of the Kingdom of God internationally through conferences, crusades, church planting, and missionary work in over 30 countries.
About
Shapoval Ministries International
Founded in
2023
EIN
922009191
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
9719 LINCOLN VILLAGE DR STE 600 SACRAMENTO, California 95827-3330 United States
Website
shapovalministries.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
SHAPOVAL MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL, founded in 2023, aims to impact the world for Christ through active discipleship by providing instructional materials. They focus on sharing the Gospel and equipping believers through seminars and crusades.
Mission
Shapoval Ministries International aims to impact and influence the world for Christ through active discipleship by providing instructional materials both digitally as well as in person to believers all around the world.
