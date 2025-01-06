Sharing Our Souls Sos With Kare Ministries
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Grief Support
Offering online and in-person grief support to individuals experiencing loss.
House Maintenance
Providing simple house maintenance such as cutting grass, changing light bulbs, and changing filters.
Financial Assistance
Offering financial assistance to help with bills, groceries, gas, and other necessities on a case-by-case basis.
Referrals
Providing referrals to connect individuals with needed services and resources.
About
Sharing Our Souls (SOS) with KARE Ministries, founded in 2021 by Minister Charles and Chaplain Isis Jenkins, is a Christ-centered organization assisting individuals experiencing loss. They started as a grief support ministry and offer online and in-person support, one-on-one help for children/teens, and an annual grief camp for ages 6-18.
Mission
Sharing Our Souls (S.O.S.) with KARE Ministries provides unwavering support and compassion to individuals navigating life-altering challenges, offering a lifeline of hope and practical assistance.
