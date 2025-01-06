Shasta Womens Refuge
Shasta Womens Refuge
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
In-Person Crisis Intervention
Provides immediate, face-to-face support during a crisis.
Crisis Hotline
Offers 24/7 confidential support and resources via phone.
Sexual Assault Response Team (SART)
Provides coordinated medical, advocacy, and law enforcement response for sexual assault survivors.
Restraining Order Assistance
Helps individuals navigate the process of obtaining a restraining order.
About
Shasta Womens Refuge
Founded in
1983
EIN
942663045
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Women'S Shelters
Address
PO BOX 991060 REDDING, California 96099-1060 United States
Website
www.ospshasta.org
Phone
(530)-244-0117
Email address
-
About
One SAFE Place, formerly Shasta Women's Refuge, serves Shasta County by providing services, resources, crisis intervention, and community education. They offer legal services, safety, and emotional support to adults, children, and seniors affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. Services include a 24-hour crisis line, emergency shelter, and legal advocacy.
Mission
One Safe Place strives to end the cycle of violence and trauma through crisis intervention and community education.
