Shawnigan Lake School Foundation
Shawnigan Lake School Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Shawnigan Lake School Foundation
Shawnigan Lake School Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Shawnigan Lake School Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Scholarships
Provides financial support to promising students based on financial need.
Annual Giving
Supports annual operations through donations from the community.
Capital Projects
Funds construction and renovation of school facilities.
Endowment Growth
Increases the school's long-term financial stability.
Shawnigan Lake School Foundation
2000
980224048
501(c)(3)
Education
SHAWNIGAN LAKE BC V0R 2W1 CANADA, Invalid ZIP code 00000-0000 United States
www.shawnigan.ca
(125)-074-35516
Shawnigan Lake School Foundation, founded in 2000, supports Shawnigan Lake School's mission to lead young people in the pursuit of personal excellence through a well-rounded education. The Foundation promotes education by granting funds.
The foundation promotes education through grants to educational organizations recognized under Sec. 501(c)(3).
