Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Worship Services
In-person and livestream worship services with organ/piano-led and band-led options.
Adult Ministries
Programs and services for adults.
Kids & Youth Programs
Programs and services for children and teenagers.
Care Ministries
Care and support services for those in need.
1941
EIN 953150621
501(c)(3)
Churches
Address: PO BOX 406 SAN LUIS REY, California 92068-0406 United States
www.svlchurch.org
Phone: (760)-433-9250
Mission: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church brings people together in San Luis Rey, California, to share faith, fellowship, and a welcoming sense of community.
