The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Children & Youth Ministry
Provides programs and activities focused on the spiritual development of children and youth.
Christian Education Ministry
Offers educational programs to deepen understanding of Christian faith and principles.
Community Outreach Ministry
Engages in activities to serve and support the local community.
Finance & Economic Ministry
Empowers members to manage finances using Christian principles.
1971
EIN
941672896
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
3565 9TH AVE SACRAMENTO, California 95817-3530 United States
Website
www.shilohbaptistchurch-sacramento.org
Phone
(916)-664-3850
Email address
-
About
Shiloh Baptist Church, founded in 1856 in Sacramento, CA, began as Siloam Baptist Church. It was founded by Rev. Charles Satchel. It's a historic African American Baptist church with a long-standing presence in the community.
Mission
Shiloh Baptist Church Inc brings people together in Sacramento, California, fostering faith and connection at their 9th Avenue location. Visit www.shilohbaptistchurch-sacramento.org to learn more.
City
State
