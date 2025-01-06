Shiloh Christian Ministries
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Worship
Provides a welcoming community for individuals to connect with God and others through prayer and ministry.
Founded in
1983
EIN
953872445
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
PO BOX 1675 IDYLLWILD, California 92549-1675 United States
Website
shilohcm.org
Phone
(520)-459-2828
Email address
-
Mission
Shiloh Christian Ministries Inc supports the spiritual growth and well-being of the Idyllwild community, sharing faith and connection through its ministry in California.
