Siblings For A Cause
Donate to
Siblings For A Cause
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Siblings For A Cause
Shop to support
Siblings For A Cause
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Siblings For A Cause
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
English Language Education
Offers spoken and instructional English classes, both in-person and remotely, to empower individuals.
Skills Development Training
Provides training programs focused on developing skills to help individuals reach their full potential.
About
Siblings For A Cause
Founded in
2023
EIN
922046213
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
13042 ESSEX LN CERRITOS, California 90703-6142 United States
Website
sbfac.org
Phone
(562)-712-9232
Email address
About
Mission
SbFAC is dedicated to bridging the skills gap and empowering individuals to achieve their full potential.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: