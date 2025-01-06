About

SIDDHA YOGA DHAM AFFILIATE OF ANN ARBOR, founded in 1996, aims to disseminate Siddha Yoga philosophy and culture. It is affiliated with the SYDA Foundation, a not-for-profit organization founded in 1974 to protect and preserve the Siddha Yoga path.

Mission

SIDDHA YOGA DHAM AFFILIATE OF ANN ARBOR fosters spiritual exploration and community connection in Emeryville, California, inviting individuals to deepen their practice and well-being.