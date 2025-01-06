Siddha Yoga Dham Affiliate Of Ann Arbor
Siddha Yoga Dham Affiliate Of Ann Arbor
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Siddha Yoga Shaktipat Intensives
Intensive programs focused on spiritual awakening through the awakening of Kundalini energy.
Siddha Yoga Retreats
Immersive retreats for deepening one's Siddha Yoga practice and experience.
Global Audio Satsangs
Worldwide gatherings connecting participants through shared music, teachings, and meditation.
Siddha Yoga Courses
Structured learning experiences designed to provide systematic knowledge and practice of Siddha Yoga principles.
About
Siddha Yoga Dham Affiliate Of Ann Arbor
Founded in
1996
EIN
943254268
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
2000 POWELL ST STE 1605 EMERYVILLE, California 94608-1861 United States
Website
siddhayogaannarbor.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
SIDDHA YOGA DHAM AFFILIATE OF ANN ARBOR, founded in 1996, aims to disseminate Siddha Yoga philosophy and culture. It is affiliated with the SYDA Foundation, a not-for-profit organization founded in 1974 to protect and preserve the Siddha Yoga path.
Mission
SIDDHA YOGA DHAM AFFILIATE OF ANN ARBOR fosters spiritual exploration and community connection in Emeryville, California, inviting individuals to deepen their practice and well-being.
What $2,100 could fund instead: