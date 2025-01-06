Sierra Foothills Residential Care
Sierra Foothills Residential Care
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Residential Care & Independent Living Skills
Provides group living for adults with developmental disabilities, focusing on independence, health, and community integration.
About
Sierra Foothills Residential Care
Founded in
1982
EIN
942816347
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services - Care Services - Foster Care And Child Welfare
Address
20470 BAY MEADOWS DR SONORA, California 95370-9442 United States
Website
sfrcsonora.com
Phone
(209)-533-3708
Email address
About
Sierra Foothills Residential Care, founded in 1982, provides quality group living for adults with developmental disabilities. They aim to teach independent living skills in a supportive residential environment, promoting a fulfilling life for their residents.
Mission
Sierra Foothills Residential Care provides quality group living for adults with developmental disabilities, striving for excellence through open communication, integrity, respect, teamwork, and understanding.
What $2,100 could fund instead: