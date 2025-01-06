Sinai Temple

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Teen Center

Prepares teens to be Jewish leaders with social programs, skill-building, advocacy, and community involvement.

Beit Bracha

A religious school program designed to meet the needs of students with special needs or learning differences.

Religious School

Provides a curriculum including Hebrew, prayer service elements, Jewish history, and holidays for students in Kindergarten through 7th grade.

