

Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Teen Center
Prepares teens to be Jewish leaders with social programs, skill-building, advocacy, and community involvement.
Beit Bracha
A religious school program designed to meet the needs of students with special needs or learning differences.
Religious School
Provides a curriculum including Hebrew, prayer service elements, Jewish history, and holidays for students in Kindergarten through 7th grade.
Founded in
1961
EIN
952103898
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Jewish Organizations
Address
10400 WILSHIRE BLVD LOS ANGELES, California 90024-4602 United States
Website
www.sinaitemple.org
Phone
(310)-474-1518
Email address
-
About
Sinai Temple, founded in 1961, is a welcoming Jewish community in West Los Angeles. It is devoted to Jewish learning and provides support for Israel and the Jewish people. They offer diverse programs for all ages.
Mission
Sinai Temple is dedicated to providing a welcoming and caring community for its members, devoted to Jewish learning and support for Israel and the Jewish people, and committed to improving ourselves and the world through a growing relationship with God from generation to generation.
