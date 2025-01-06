Single Room Occupancy Housing
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Emergency Shelter Programs
Provides short-term emergency housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.
Housing for Health Interim Program
Offers temporary housing solutions through the Housing for Health initiative.
Veterans Transitional Program
Transitional housing program specifically for veterans experiencing homelessness.
General Supportive Services
Provides ongoing support services to individuals in permanent housing.
About
Single Room Occupancy Housing
Founded in
1984
EIN
953909215
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development > Economic Development > Affordable Housing Initiatives
Address
1055 W 7TH STREET SUITE LOS ANGELES, California 90017-2577 United States
Website
srohousing.org
Phone
(213)-229-9640
Email address
About
SRO Housing Corp, founded in 1984, builds vibrant communities for LA's homeless & low-income. They offer emergency, transitional, & permanent housing, fostering social inclusion, dignity, & well-being, helping individuals achieve stability & success. SRO revitalizes communities through housing & support.
Mission
SRO Housing Corporation pursues community revitalization by providing clean, safe, affordable housing, managing public spaces, and administering supportive services.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
