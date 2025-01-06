About

Siskiyou Credit Union, est. 1962, was founded by Betty Pitman and Ken Bley to provide county employees a secure place for their earnings. Originally serving only county employees, it expanded to serve the entire community in 2001. Today, with over 10,000 members, it offers a range of financial products with high interest, low fees, and member-focused service.

Mission

Siskiyou Credit Union serves the Yreka community by offering accessible financial services, helping members achieve their personal and financial goals with care and trust.