Support 

Siskiyou Credit Union

 — 
Support financial well-being in Yreka.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Siskiyou Credit Union

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Siskiyou Credit Union
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Siskiyou Credit Union
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Siskiyou Credit Union
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Siskiyou Credit Union

100% of your purchase supports 
Siskiyou Credit Union
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Siskiyou Credit Union

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Community Support

Partnerships with local organizations to provide valuable programs and services to Siskiyou County residents.

Financial Literacy with Zogo

A financial literacy app that pays users to complete short lessons in personal finance.

About

Siskiyou Credit Union

Founded in

1961

EIN

941588778

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(14)

Category/Type

Community Support

Address

1420 FAIRLANE RD YREKA, California 96097-9549 United States

Website

www.siskiyoucu.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
Siskiyou Credit Union
About

Siskiyou Credit Union, est. 1962, was founded by Betty Pitman and Ken Bley to provide county employees a secure place for their earnings. Originally serving only county employees, it expanded to serve the entire community in 2001. Today, with over 10,000 members, it offers a range of financial products with high interest, low fees, and member-focused service.

Mission

Siskiyou Credit Union serves the Yreka community by offering accessible financial services, helping members achieve their personal and financial goals with care and trust.

