Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
The Eco-Marketing Project
Provides resources and education to marketers to help them make more environmentally conscious decisions and promote sustainability.
Founded in
2024
EIN
990724920
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
3841 MONTY DR NEW ALBANY, Indiana 47150-2019 United States
Website
sisloff-intl.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Sisloff International Foundation supports sustainability education for underprivileged youth. They support enterprise growth and community education to create a more sustainable environment. They also created The Eco-Marketing Project to empower marketers to be more green.
Mission
Sisloff International supports enterprise growth and community education to create a more sustainable environment. The Sisloff International Foundation supports sustainability education for underprivileged children in Indonesia and Kenya.
{Similar 1}
