Sister City Affiliation Committee

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Young Artists and Authors Showcase

Showcases student art, photography, poetry, literature, and music from member cities worldwide, based on a chosen theme.

J-1 High School Homestay

Offers member cities the chance to host high school students from their sister cities for a semester or year-long exchange program.

Youth Leadership Summit

Engages young leaders (ages 14-18) in international affairs through simulations and service projects at the annual conference.

