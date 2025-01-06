Sister City Affiliation Committee
Sister City Affiliation Committee
Sister City Affiliation Committee
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Young Artists and Authors Showcase
Showcases student art, photography, poetry, literature, and music from member cities worldwide, based on a chosen theme.
J-1 High School Homestay
Offers member cities the chance to host high school students from their sister cities for a semester or year-long exchange program.
Youth Leadership Summit
Engages young leaders (ages 14-18) in international affairs through simulations and service projects at the annual conference.
Sister City Affiliation Committee
1964
EIN 956134130
501(c)(4)
Education
Address 705 W AVENIDA DE LA MERCED MONTEBELLO, California 90640-2628 United States
Website www.montebelloca.gov
Phone (323)-887-1200
The Sister City Affiliation Committee of Montebello fosters a connection with Ashiya, Japan, through a student exchange program established in 1964. The program promotes cultural understanding by enabling students to live with host families and experience each other's cultures firsthand.
The Association raises funds to help defray the cost of sending Montebello students to Japan.
