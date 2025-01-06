Sisters Rodeo Association
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Scholarship Program
Provides scholarships to graduating seniors from Sisters High School pursuing further education at trade schools, colleges, or universities. Minimum 2.8 GPA and demonstrated financial need required.
About
Sisters Rodeo Association
Founded in
1981
EIN
930716745
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
PO BOX 1018 SISTERS, Oregon 97759-1018 United States
Website
sistersrodeo.com
Phone
(541)-549-0121
Email address
About
Sisters Rodeo Association, established in 1981, carries on a tradition that began with the first Sisters Rodeo in 1943. Known as "The Biggest Little Show in the World," the rodeo brings rodeo traditions and Western heritage to Central Oregon.
Mission
The Sisters Rodeo Association hosts a rodeo event to benefit and delight the community. They award local students with college scholarships.
