Skagit Fisheries Enhancement

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Junior Stream Stewards

A year-long program offering students a unique learning experience in watershed stewardship.

Salmon in Schools

Engages elementary school students in learning about the salmon lifecycle by raising salmon eggs in the classroom.

Habitat Restoration

Involves community members in restoring salmon habitat through various projects.

Monitoring Programs

Allows volunteers to develop skills in plant identification, GPS use, and data collection.

