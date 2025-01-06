Skagit Fisheries Enhancement
Donate to
Skagit Fisheries Enhancement
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Skagit Fisheries Enhancement
Shop to support
Skagit Fisheries Enhancement
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Skagit Fisheries Enhancement
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Junior Stream Stewards
A year-long program offering students a unique learning experience in watershed stewardship.
Salmon in Schools
Engages elementary school students in learning about the salmon lifecycle by raising salmon eggs in the classroom.
Habitat Restoration
Involves community members in restoring salmon habitat through various projects.
Monitoring Programs
Allows volunteers to develop skills in plant identification, GPS use, and data collection.
About
Skagit Fisheries Enhancement
Founded in
1994
EIN
943165939
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
PO BOX 2497 MOUNT VERNON, Washington 98273-7497 United States
Website
www.skagitfisheries.org
Phone
(360)-336-0172
Email address
About
Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group, founded in 1994, builds partnerships to educate and engage the community in restoring salmon habitat and promoting watershed stewardship in Skagit County. They offer programs like Junior Stream Stewards and Salmon in Schools, involving youth in hands-on learning. Their mission is to enhance salmonid populations through community-based restoration projects.
Mission
SKAGIT FISHERIES ENHANCEMENT GROUP works to enhance and protect local fisheries in Mount Vernon, Washington, nurturing a healthier aquatic environment for the community.
Looking for other organizations in
Washington, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: