Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
L.I.T.E. Program
Assesses skills and interests to provide individualized employment services to low-income individuals.
STRIVE Program
Helps homeless and runaway youth by reuniting and reconnecting families to provide a strong support system.
Community Development
Increases economic development and social services within Skid Row, Los Angeles.
About
Skid Row Development
Founded in
1979
EIN
953288131
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
526 E 6TH ST LOS ANGELES, California 90021-1010 United States
Website
www.srdcla.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
Skid Row Development Corporation's mission is to improve the lives of the homeless and low-income population of the City of Los Angeles, especially Skid Row.
