Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Every School Day Counts Detroit
A community-driven network supporting a school-going culture to address chronic absence in Detroit schools.
Grow Detroit's Young Talent
Provides summer employment opportunities for Detroit youth (ages 14-24), offering valuable work experiences.
Hope Starts Here
A coalition ensuring children are born healthy, prepared for kindergarten, and on track for success by third grade.
About
Skillman Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
922748826
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
PO BOX 6962 WOODBRIDGE, Virginia 22195-6962 United States
Website
www.skillman.org
Phone
(313)-393-1185
Email address
-
About
The Skillman Foundation, founded in 1960, is dedicated to transforming education systems and nurturing the brilliance and power of Detroit youth. They strengthen K-12 education, afterschool programs, child-centered neighborhoods, youth leadership, and racial equity, granting over $775 million to date.
Mission
The Skillman Foundation partners with people to transform the education system, nurturing the brilliance and power of Detroit youth.
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
