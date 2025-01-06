Sky Ryders Performing Arts Foundation
Donate to
Sky Ryders Performing Arts Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Sky Ryders Performing Arts Foundation
Shop to support
Sky Ryders Performing Arts Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Sky Ryders Performing Arts Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corps
Enriches local and regional music education through the Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corps, offering related camps and clinics for students from middle school to college.
About
Sky Ryders Performing Arts Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
931449077
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
4305 W RED TAIL RD HUTCHINSON, Kansas 67502-8830 United States
Website
www.skyryderspaf.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Founded in 2023, the Sky Ryders Performing Arts Foundation enriches music education by providing opportunities in marching arts. Based in Hutchinson, Kansas, they offer programs like the Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corps, camps, and clinics for students from middle school to college, aiming to revive the drum corps experience in central Kansas.
Mission
Sky Ryders Performing Arts Foundation supports performing arts in Hutchinson, Kansas, fostering creativity and enriching the local community through artistic expression.
Looking for other organizations in
Kansas, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: