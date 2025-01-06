About

Founded in 2023, the Sky Ryders Performing Arts Foundation enriches music education by providing opportunities in marching arts. Based in Hutchinson, Kansas, they offer programs like the Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corps, camps, and clinics for students from middle school to college, aiming to revive the drum corps experience in central Kansas.

Mission

Sky Ryders Performing Arts Foundation supports performing arts in Hutchinson, Kansas, fostering creativity and enriching the local community through artistic expression.