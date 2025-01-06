Skyview Acres Water
Water Distribution
Obtains and distributes water to 90 households in rural Clackamas County as a cooperative.
Founded in
2014
EIN
931326448
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(12)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
PO BOX 2072 SANDY, Oregon 97055-0000 United States
Website
skyviewacreswatercompany.com
Phone
(503)-680-3411
Email address
Skyview Acres Water Company, founded in 2014, is a cooperative in Sandy, Oregon, providing water to around 90 households. The company purchases and distributes water to its members.
Mission
Skyview Acres Water Company provides water to 90 households through a cooperative where members voluntarily join together for the wholesale purchase of water from the City of Sandy.
