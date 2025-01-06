Slamily Atlanta Pto
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Title I Program
Provides federal funds to improve the educational program and academic achievement of all students, especially those with the greatest needs.
ESSER Funds
Provides emergency relief funds to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on elementary and secondary schools.
STEM+ Program
Exposes students to STEM-based initiatives both inside and outside the classroom, creating STEAM connections.
Founded in
2023
EIN
933947838
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
3183 GREENBRIAR PKWY SW ATLANTA, Georgia 30331-0000 United States
Website
www.slamatlanta.com
Phone
(470)-819-4992
Email address
-
SLAMILY ATLANTA PTO INC supports SLAM Atlanta, a K-8 tuition-free public charter school. The PTO connects parents and supports student growth and development. SLAM Atlanta's mission is to provide an engaging, challenging, and supportive learning environment.
SLAMILY ATLANTA PTO INC brings families together to support the SLAM Atlanta community, fostering engagement and partnership for student success in Atlanta, Georgia.
