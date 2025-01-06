Slamily Atlanta Pto

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Title I Program

Provides federal funds to improve the educational program and academic achievement of all students, especially those with the greatest needs.

ESSER Funds

Provides emergency relief funds to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on elementary and secondary schools.

STEM+ Program

Exposes students to STEM-based initiatives both inside and outside the classroom, creating STEAM connections.

