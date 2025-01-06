Snake River Sportsmen
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
High Power Rifle
Offers High Power Rifle programs and matches at the SRS Vale, Oregon Range. Contact Dave Brown for more information.
Founded in
1983
EIN
930836164
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Sports & Recreation
Address
PO BOX 1028 ONTARIO, Oregon 97914-1028 United States
Website
snakeriversportsmen.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Snake River Sportsmen Inc, founded in 1983, promotes shooting sports in Ontario, Oregon. They offer instruction, sporting clays competitions, and youth programs, focusing on safety, education, and family recreation. They operate two range complexes.
Mission
Snake River Sportsmen Inc brings together outdoor enthusiasts in Ontario, Oregon, fostering a community passionate about sports and recreation in the region.
