Sno-Isle Genealogical Society
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
General Meetings
Monthly meetings to connect with the genealogy community and learn how to get started.
Coffee Klatch
A weekly informal online gathering for members to ask questions and receive assistance.
Library Assistance
Volunteers at the Humble House library offer guidance and resources for genealogical research.
Tool Shed Zoom Meeting
Monthly discussions on genealogical research tools and techniques for members and visitors.
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society
Founded in
1987
EIN
943033882
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Libraries
Address
19827 POPULAR WAY LYNNWOON, Washington 98036-0000 United States
Website
snoislegen.org
Phone
(425)-775-6267
Email address
-
About
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization founded in 1987, advances genealogical research. Through education, resources, and community, they assist individuals in discovering their family history. Located in Lynnwood, WA, they focus on Snohomish and Island Counties.
Mission
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society connects the Lynnwood community through the preservation and sharing of genealogical records, helping people discover their family stories.
