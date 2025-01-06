Sno-Isle Genealogical Society

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

General Meetings

Monthly meetings to connect with the genealogy community and learn how to get started.

Coffee Klatch

A weekly informal online gathering for members to ask questions and receive assistance.

Library Assistance

Volunteers at the Humble House library offer guidance and resources for genealogical research.

Tool Shed Zoom Meeting

Monthly discussions on genealogical research tools and techniques for members and visitors.

