powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society

 — 
Preserve and share local family histories.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society

100% of your purchase supports 
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

General Meetings

Monthly meetings to connect with the genealogy community and learn how to get started.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Coffee Klatch

A weekly informal online gathering for members to ask questions and receive assistance.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Library Assistance

Volunteers at the Humble House library offer guidance and resources for genealogical research.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Tool Shed Zoom Meeting

Monthly discussions on genealogical research tools and techniques for members and visitors.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society

Founded in

1987

EIN

943033882

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Libraries

Address

19827 POPULAR WAY LYNNWOON, Washington 98036-0000 United States

Website

snoislegen.org

Phone

(425)-775-6267

Email address

-

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization founded in 1987, advances genealogical research. Through education, resources, and community, they assist individuals in discovering their family history. Located in Lynnwood, WA, they focus on Snohomish and Island Counties.

Mission

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society connects the Lynnwood community through the preservation and sharing of genealogical records, helping people discover their family stories.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

Washington, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!