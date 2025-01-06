Snohomish County Pud Voluntary Employees Beneficiary Association
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Electric and Water Rate Discounts
Provides 25% or 50% discounts on electric and water rates for income-qualified households.
Community Energy Fund
Offers grants administered by St. Vincent de Paul, funded by voluntary contributions from PUD customers.
About
Snohomish County Pud Voluntary Employees Beneficiary Association
Founded in
2001
EIN
943089231
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(9)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
PO BOX 1107 EVERETT, Washington 98206-0000 United States
Website
www.snopud.com
Phone
(425)-783-1000
Email address
-
About
The Snohomish County PUD Voluntary Employees Beneficiary Association, founded in 2001, provides benefits under district welfare benefit plans. These benefits include life, sickness, accident, and other support for eligible members.
Mission
The SNOHOMISH COUNTY PUD VOLUNTARY EMPLOYEES BENEFICIARY ASSOCIATION provides support and benefits to Snohomish County PUD employees, fostering care and community among its workforce.
City
State
