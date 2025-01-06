So Calif Regional Service Office Of Narcotics Anonymous
So Calif Regional Service Office Of Narcotics Anonymous
So Calif Regional Service Office Of Narcotics Anonymous
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Narcotics Anonymous Meetings
Providing a fellowship for men and women struggling with drug addiction, offering support and a path to recovery through regular meetings.
About
So Calif Regional Service Office Of Narcotics Anonymous
Founded in
1989
EIN
954094844
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Substance Abuse Treatment
Address
1937 S MYRTLE AVE MONROVIA, California 91016-4855 United States
Website
www.scrso.org
Phone
(626)-359-0084
Email address
-
About
The So Calif Regional Service Office of Narcotics Anonymous, located in Monrovia, CA, supports recovering addicts by carrying the message of NA: that any addict can stop using, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. They provide resources and support to the Southern California region.
Mission
SO Calif Regional Service Office of Narcotics Anonymous offers resources and support to individuals in Monrovia and beyond, fostering hope and recovery from addiction.
City
State
