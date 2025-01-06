About

The So Calif Regional Service Office of Narcotics Anonymous, located in Monrovia, CA, supports recovering addicts by carrying the message of NA: that any addict can stop using, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. They provide resources and support to the Southern California region.

Mission

SO Calif Regional Service Office of Narcotics Anonymous offers resources and support to individuals in Monrovia and beyond, fostering hope and recovery from addiction.