Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Adult Outpatient Program
Provides outpatient treatment for adults with a history of substance abuse disorders, including urine and hair testing.
Aftercare Solutions
Offers long-term support including follow-up treatment, counseling, sober living assistance, job searching, and connections to support groups.
About
Sober Living Solutions
Founded in
2024
EIN
990812473
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
7.3.2. Sober Living Homes
Address
2217 MAUMELLE DR PLANO, Texas 75023-1412 United States
Website
soberlivingsolutionstx.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
Sober Living Solutions offers a supportive environment in Plano, Texas, helping individuals on their journey toward lasting sobriety and a healthier, more hopeful future.
