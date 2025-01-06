Social Service Auxiliary
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Support for Sisters of Social Service
Assists the Sisters of Social Service of Los Angeles in their work for social welfare through fundraising and volunteer events.
Regis House Community Center Support
Funds and supports Regis House, which offers children's programs, parenting classes, summer camp, English instruction, and a food bank.
Founded in
1938
EIN
956095724
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
4316 LANAI RD ENCINO, California 91436-3617 United States
Website
sssla.org
Phone
(818)-285-3358
Email address
-
About
The Sisters of Social Service, founded in Los Angeles in 1926, addresses the needs of people living in poverty. Rooted in Benedictine values, they advocate for peace and justice through direct social services, community support, and systemic change. Their ministries include education, counseling, and spiritual direction, with a focus on families and children. The Social Service Auxiliary supports their mission.
Mission
The Sisters of Social Service work on every level of society to bring justice into the lives of those they meet, especially people who are alienated, struggling, or living in poverty. They focus on the well-being of families, especially women and children.
