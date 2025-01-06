powered by 
Social Service Auxiliary

 — 
Advocating peace and justice for the common good.
Events of 

Social Service Auxiliary

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Social Service Auxiliary
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Social Service Auxiliary
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Social Service Auxiliary
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Social Service Auxiliary

100% of your purchase supports 
Social Service Auxiliary
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Social Service Auxiliary

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Support for Sisters of Social Service

Assists the Sisters of Social Service of Los Angeles in their work for social welfare through fundraising and volunteer events.

Regis House Community Center Support

Funds and supports Regis House, which offers children's programs, parenting classes, summer camp, English instruction, and a food bank.

About

Social Service Auxiliary

Founded in

1938

EIN

956095724

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Human Services

Address

4316 LANAI RD ENCINO, California 91436-3617 United States

Website

sssla.org

Phone

(818)-285-3358

Email address

-

Social Service Auxiliary
About

The Sisters of Social Service, founded in Los Angeles in 1926, addresses the needs of people living in poverty. Rooted in Benedictine values, they advocate for peace and justice through direct social services, community support, and systemic change. Their ministries include education, counseling, and spiritual direction, with a focus on families and children. The Social Service Auxiliary supports their mission.

Mission

The Sisters of Social Service work on every level of society to bring justice into the lives of those they meet, especially people who are alienated, struggling, or living in poverty. They focus on the well-being of families, especially women and children.

