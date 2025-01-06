About

The Sisters of Social Service, founded in Los Angeles in 1926, addresses the needs of people living in poverty. Rooted in Benedictine values, they advocate for peace and justice through direct social services, community support, and systemic change. Their ministries include education, counseling, and spiritual direction, with a focus on families and children. The Social Service Auxiliary supports their mission.

Mission

The Sisters of Social Service work on every level of society to bring justice into the lives of those they meet, especially people who are alienated, struggling, or living in poverty. They focus on the well-being of families, especially women and children.