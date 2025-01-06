Society For Christian Instruction
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Student Education
Providing education in academics, arts, and athletics while fostering relationships with Christ for 648 students.
Founded in
1959
EIN
941254652
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
435 MAPLE AVE RIPON, California 95366-2332 United States
Website
www.rcschools.com
Phone
(209)-599-2155
Email address
About
Mission
Ripon Christian Schools provides students with opportunities to grow in faith, develop as leaders, and be challenged to meet their full potential while serving God and others.
{Similar 1}
