Society Of Airway Pioneers
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Preserving Airway History
Dedicated to preserving the history of the Federal Airway System and recognizing the individuals who developed and operated it.
About
Founded in
1960
EIN
956095726
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
102 DRAKE RD CHESTERTOWN, Maryland 21620-2206 United States
Website
www.airwaypioneers.com
Phone
Email address
About
Mission
The Society of Airway Pioneers is dedicated to preserving the history of the Federal Airway System and recognizing individuals who helped establish and operate the National Airspace System.
