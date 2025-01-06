Society Of Former Special Agents Of The Fbi
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Disaster Relief
Assists Society members, their families, and FBI personnel who suffer financial hardship due to natural disasters and catastrophic events.
Individual Assistance
Provides financial assistance to Society members, their families, and FBI personnel who are struggling and in need due to unexpected crises.
About
Society Of Former Special Agents Of The Fbi
Founded in
1985
EIN
923068804
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
3717 FETTLER PARK DR DUMFRIES, Virginia 22025-2048 United States
Website
www.socxfbi.org
Phone
(703)-445-0026
Email address
About
The Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI, founded in 1937, is a fraternal, educational, and community-minded organization for former FBI agents. Its mission is to preserve FBI values, support member welfare through services and networking, offer fellowship, education, and promote the FBI and law enforcement communities.
Mission
The Society's mission is to preserve shared FBI values, support member welfare through services, benefits, and networking, offer programs, and promote the FBI and law enforcement/national security communities.
