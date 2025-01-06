Society Of Urologic Nurses And Associates Suna
Donate to
Society Of Urologic Nurses And Associates Suna
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Society Of Urologic Nurses And Associates Suna
Shop to support
Society Of Urologic Nurses And Associates Suna
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Society Of Urologic Nurses And Associates Suna
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Urologic Nursing Certification (CBUNA)
Offers the only national certification for urologic nurses and allied health professionals, demonstrating expertise in urologic nursing practice.
About
Society Of Urologic Nurses And Associates Suna
Founded in
1978
EIN
930696206
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
PO BOX 56 PITMAN, New Jersey 08071-0056 United States
Website
www.suna.org
Phone
(888)-827-7862
Email address
About
SUNA enhances the health and well-being of urology patients and their families through education, research, and evidence-based clinical practice. Its mission is to empower healthcare professionals to improve the quality of life for urology patients and caregivers, striving for optimal outcomes through high-quality care.
Mission
SUNA's mission is empowering healthcare professionals to improve the quality of life for urology patients and caregivers, with a vision of optimal outcomes for all patients through high quality care.
Looking for other organizations in
New Jersey, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: