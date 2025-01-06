Solano Community College Education Foundation
Donate to
Solano Community College Education Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Solano Community College Education Foundation
Shop to support
Solano Community College Education Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Solano Community College Education Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Scholarships
Providing financial assistance to students struggling to stay enrolled in college. Helping dedicated individuals achieve self-improvement through education.
Program Investment
Investing in over 100 academic and career technical degree/certificate programs at Solano Community College.
About
Solano Community College Education Foundation
Founded in
1986
EIN
942985548
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
4000 SUISUN VALLEY RD FAIRFIELD, California 94534-3197 United States
Website
foundation.solano.edu
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Solano Community College Educational Foundation, est. 1985, supports Solano Community College students and programs. It strives to help individuals in the community achieve their educational goals and improve their lives through scholarships and other support. Since 2013, it has provided $3.2M to support the College.
Mission
The Solano Community College Educational Foundation was founded in 1985 to support students and educational excellence at our local community college.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: