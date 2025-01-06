Soledad Community Health Care District Foundation
Soledad Community Health Care District Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Comprehensive Perinatal Education (CPSP)
Education and support for women during pregnancy and after birth.
Postpartum Wellness Circles
Support groups for women after childbirth to promote wellness.
Every Woman Counts
Provides breast and cervical cancer screening and access to diagnostic and treatment services.
Founded in
1996
EIN
942783041
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
612 MAIN ST SOLEDAD, California 93960-2533 United States
Website
www.soledadhealthcaredistrictfoundation.org
Phone
(831)-237-0006
Email address
-
Mission
Soledad Community Health Care District Foundation promotes better health for Soledad residents, working to enhance local wellness and healthcare access in the community they serve.
